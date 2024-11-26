Ceasefire Deal Seeks to End Israel-Hezbollah Conflict

In a crucial diplomatic development, Israel and Lebanon have reportedly agreed to a ceasefire, as announced by Israel's Channel 12 news on Tuesday. This agreement aims to halt a devastating conflict between Israel and Lebanon's Hezbollah, which has resulted in thousands of casualties since last year's Gaza war.

The ceasefire, set to take effect on Wednesday, is contingent upon official approval from Israel's security cabinet led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Parallel announcements are expected from U.S. President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron, indicating international involvement in the peace process.

However, the situation remains volatile, with Israel intensifying its airstrikes on Hezbollah strongholds in Lebanon. Despite diplomatic efforts, the conflict continues to claim lives, escalating the humanitarian crisis in the region.

