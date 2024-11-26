Left Menu

Ceasefire Deal Seeks to End Israel-Hezbollah Conflict

Israel and Lebanon have agreed to a ceasefire, potentially ending a destructive conflict ignited by last year's Gaza war. The agreement involves Israeli troop withdrawal and Lebanese army deployment. However, tensions persist as Israel continues airstrikes against Hezbollah in Lebanon, causing numerous casualties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2024 23:44 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 23:44 IST
Ceasefire Deal Seeks to End Israel-Hezbollah Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a crucial diplomatic development, Israel and Lebanon have reportedly agreed to a ceasefire, as announced by Israel's Channel 12 news on Tuesday. This agreement aims to halt a devastating conflict between Israel and Lebanon's Hezbollah, which has resulted in thousands of casualties since last year's Gaza war.

The ceasefire, set to take effect on Wednesday, is contingent upon official approval from Israel's security cabinet led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Parallel announcements are expected from U.S. President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron, indicating international involvement in the peace process.

However, the situation remains volatile, with Israel intensifying its airstrikes on Hezbollah strongholds in Lebanon. Despite diplomatic efforts, the conflict continues to claim lives, escalating the humanitarian crisis in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

 Japan
2
Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

 United States
3
Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

 Japan
4
Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024