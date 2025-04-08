Russia Poised to Retake Kursk: A New Frontier in the Conflict

In a renewed offensive, Russia is on the brink of regaining full control over its western Kursk region, expelling Ukrainian forces from their strategic positions, according to the regional governor and state media reports on Tuesday.

The Russian Defence Ministry released footage showcasing the recapture of Guyevo, captured in dramatic detail, with smoke rising and soldiers engaging in meticulous house-to-house inspections to ensure no Ukrainian soldiers remain hidden.

The conflict, ignited by a surprise Ukrainian incursion last year, has seen Russia reclaim significant territory, now inching closer to complete control of the region, while also extending its reach into Ukraine's Sumy region, raising geopolitical stakes further.

