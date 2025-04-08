Left Menu

Russia Poised to Retake Kursk: A New Frontier in the Conflict

Russia is nearing full control of the Kursk region after removing Ukrainian forces from key areas. The recapture of settlements like Guyevo marks significant progress, though Ukraine remains active in border areas. The ongoing conflict has severely impacted the region, leading to a crisis between Moscow and the West.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2025 19:32 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 19:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a renewed offensive, Russia is on the brink of regaining full control over its western Kursk region, expelling Ukrainian forces from their strategic positions, according to the regional governor and state media reports on Tuesday.

The Russian Defence Ministry released footage showcasing the recapture of Guyevo, captured in dramatic detail, with smoke rising and soldiers engaging in meticulous house-to-house inspections to ensure no Ukrainian soldiers remain hidden.

The conflict, ignited by a surprise Ukrainian incursion last year, has seen Russia reclaim significant territory, now inching closer to complete control of the region, while also extending its reach into Ukraine's Sumy region, raising geopolitical stakes further.

(With inputs from agencies.)

