China's Defence Ministers Under Scrutiny in Anti-Corruption Drive

In an effort to root out corruption within the People's Liberation Army, China's Defence Minister Dong Jun has been placed under investigation, according to a report by the Financial Times on Wednesday. This probe has targeted the upper echelons of the military.

As reported by the Financial Times, Dong Jun is the third consecutive defence minister to be embroiled in a corruption scandal. The investigation highlights persistent challenges in leadership integrity within the army.

His predecessor, Li Shangfu, was dismissed after just seven months in the position. Reuters is currently seeking comments from the Foreign Ministry about these latest developments.

