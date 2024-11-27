Left Menu

China's Defence Ministers Under Scrutiny in Anti-Corruption Drive

China's Defence Minister, Dong Jun, is under investigation in a corruption probe involving the People's Liberation Army's top ranks. This marks the third consecutive defense minister investigated for corruption, highlighting ongoing issues within the army's leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 27-11-2024 07:31 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 07:31 IST
China's Defence Ministers Under Scrutiny in Anti-Corruption Drive
Dong Jun
  • Country:
  • China

In an effort to root out corruption within the People's Liberation Army, China's Defence Minister Dong Jun has been placed under investigation, according to a report by the Financial Times on Wednesday. This probe has targeted the upper echelons of the military.

As reported by the Financial Times, Dong Jun is the third consecutive defence minister to be embroiled in a corruption scandal. The investigation highlights persistent challenges in leadership integrity within the army.

His predecessor, Li Shangfu, was dismissed after just seven months in the position. Reuters is currently seeking comments from the Foreign Ministry about these latest developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

 Japan
2
Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

 United States
3
Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

 Japan
4
Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024