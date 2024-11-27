Left Menu

China's Military Scandal: Defence Minister Under Fire

China's Defence Minister Dong Jun is under investigation in an anti-corruption probe affecting the highest levels of the People's Liberation Army. This marks the third consecutive defence minister facing such accusations. The probe follows a significant purge within China's military ranks, extending to aerospace executives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2024 08:03 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 08:03 IST
Dong Jun

China's Defence Minister Dong Jun is embroiled in an anti-corruption probe that is shaking the foundations of the People's Liberation Army, reports indicate. The investigation signifies the third consecutive case involving a serving or former Chinese defence minister accused of corruption.

The country's military, since last year, has been at the center of a comprehensive anti-corruption campaign, leading to the dismissal of nine PLA generals and multiple aerospace defence industry executives from the national legislative body. Dong, a former PLA Navy chief, took on the role of defence minister in December 2023, succeeding Li Shangfu, who was ousted after merely seven months.

Dong's recent refusal to engage with U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin during a ministerial meeting in Laos, citing U.S. policies on Taiwan as the reason, was deemed unfortunate by Austin. Both China's foreign and defence ministries have remained silent on the issue when approached for comments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

