Australian Officer Found Guilty in Fatal Taser Case

An Australian police officer, Kristian White, was found guilty of manslaughter for fatally shocking 95-year-old Clare Nowland with a Taser. The incident occurred in May 2023 at a care home. White's conviction has drawn attention to police conduct in Australia, alongside other recent officer-related controversies in the state.

Updated: 27-11-2024 09:08 IST
An Australian police officer, Kristian White, has been found guilty of manslaughter after using a Taser on a 95-year-old care home resident, resulting in her death. The jury delivered the verdict after nearly a week of deliberations, marking a significant case in Australian legal and policing history.

White was dispatched to a care facility in Cooma, about 90 minutes from Canberra, in response to reports of Clare Nowland, a resident with dementia, behaving erratically with a steak knife. The shocking incident drew considerable public and media attention, culminating in a guilty verdict for the officer.

This case has sparked national outrage, particularly against the backdrop of ongoing criticism of police practices, including a recent conviction of another officer for assaulting an Indigenous teenager. Furthermore, the New South Wales police face legal action from music fans claiming illegal strip searches, highlighting wider concerns over policing methods in Australia.

