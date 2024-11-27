Drone Attack on Kyiv: Capital Under Siege
A Russian drone assault on Kyiv injured three individuals, with two hospitalized. The attack resulted in debris damaging a non-residential building. This incident follows a record drone attack on Ukraine, affecting power in Ternopil and damaging buildings in Kyiv.
A drone attack orchestrated by Russian forces on Kyiv has left three people injured, with two requiring hospital treatment, local officials report. Debris from a demolished drone caused damage to a non-residential building in the Dniprovskyi district, as confirmed by Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko via Telegram.
Serhiy Popko, the head of Kyiv's military administration, indicated that air defense units were active post-midnight Wednesday. The full extent of the attack remains unclear. This assault follows a record-setting number of drones targeting Ukraine on Tuesday, which disrupted power supply in Ternopil and damaged residences in the Kyiv area.
