Drone Debris Forces Evacuation in Russian City

A drone attack in Kursk, near the Ukraine border, led to the evacuation of 60 people after debris damaged an apartment building. There were no injuries reported. This incident occurred amid mutual accusations between Russia and Ukraine of violating a partial ceasefire on energy and Black Sea infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-04-2025 09:35 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 09:35 IST
An overnight drone attack in the Russian city of Kursk, near the Ukraine border, led to the hurried evacuation of at least 60 residents from an apartment building, regional officials reported. Debris from the falling drones damaged the building, but thankfully, no casualties were reported, according to Alexander Khinshtein, acting governor of the Kursk region.

The attack's full scope remains unclear, and there has been no immediate response from Ukraine on the incident. The scenario unfolded in the midst of ongoing accusations between Russia and Ukraine over breaching a U.S.-brokered partial ceasefire concerning energy and Black Sea infrastructure.

Both nations have been entangled in conflict since Russia's extensive invasion of Ukraine three years ago, with frequent skirmishes and diplomatic tensions marking the region's volatile landscape.

