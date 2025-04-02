Drone Debris Forces Evacuation in Russian City

An overnight drone attack in the Russian city of Kursk, near the Ukraine border, led to the hurried evacuation of at least 60 residents from an apartment building, regional officials reported. Debris from the falling drones damaged the building, but thankfully, no casualties were reported, according to Alexander Khinshtein, acting governor of the Kursk region.

The attack's full scope remains unclear, and there has been no immediate response from Ukraine on the incident. The scenario unfolded in the midst of ongoing accusations between Russia and Ukraine over breaching a U.S.-brokered partial ceasefire concerning energy and Black Sea infrastructure.

Both nations have been entangled in conflict since Russia's extensive invasion of Ukraine three years ago, with frequent skirmishes and diplomatic tensions marking the region's volatile landscape.

