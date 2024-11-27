Turkey Adjusts F-16 Jet Purchase Amid Indigenous Modernization Capabilities

Turkey has scaled back its $23 billion plan to acquire F-16 fighter jets from the United States, opting out of purchasing 79 modernization kits for its current fleet, announced Defense Minister Yasar Guler on Tuesday night.

This decision came after Turkey, a NATO member, sealed a deal earlier this year for 40 F-16 fighter jets and modernization kits. The initial payment of $1.4 billion has been made for F-16 Block-70 jets. Guler explained that Turkish Aerospace Industries (TUSAS) have the capability to handle these upgrades domestically.

The acquisition of 40 new jets and ammunition is expected to cost around $7 billion. Turkey, previously ousted from the F-35 fighter jet program over Russian defense dealings, hopes to rejoin and purchase 40 F-35 jets in the future. Additionally, Ankara is eyeing the Eurofighter Typhoon and developing its KAAN combat aircraft.

