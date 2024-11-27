Turkey Adjusts F-16 Jet Purchase Amid Indigenous Modernization Capabilities

Left Menu

Turkey has revised its $23 billion F-16 fighter jet package deal with the U.S., eliminating the purchase of 79 modernization kits. Defense Minister Yasar Guler cited domestic capabilities as the reason. Turkey aims to procure 40 new jets and aspires to re-join the F-35 program.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 27-11-2024 10:02 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 09:58 IST
Turkey has scaled back its $23 billion plan to acquire F-16 fighter jets from the United States, opting out of purchasing 79 modernization kits for its current fleet, announced Defense Minister Yasar Guler on Tuesday night.

This decision came after Turkey, a NATO member, sealed a deal earlier this year for 40 F-16 fighter jets and modernization kits. The initial payment of $1.4 billion has been made for F-16 Block-70 jets. Guler explained that Turkish Aerospace Industries (TUSAS) have the capability to handle these upgrades domestically.

The acquisition of 40 new jets and ammunition is expected to cost around $7 billion. Turkey, previously ousted from the F-35 fighter jet program over Russian defense dealings, hopes to rejoin and purchase 40 F-35 jets in the future. Additionally, Ankara is eyeing the Eurofighter Typhoon and developing its KAAN combat aircraft.

(With inputs from agencies.)

