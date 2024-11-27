Controversial Marriage Sparks Speculation

China refrained from commenting on Wednesday regarding the marriage of Bo Guagua, the son of jailed former leader Bo Xilai, and a Taiwanese citizen. This development is particularly sensitive given the delicate nature of China's relationship with Taiwan.

During a routine press briefing in Beijing, Chen Binhua, spokesperson for China's Taiwan Affairs Office, stated he could not provide additional details. He emphasized the government's stance against 'maliciously' speculating on the matter.

Despite probing by reporters about Bo Guagua's situation, Chen maintained his position of non-commentary. Despite Bo Guagua's recent visit to Taiwan, details regarding his marriage and whether he has returned to China remain unverified.

(With inputs from agencies.)