Left Menu

Controversial Marriage Sparks Speculation

China refrained from commenting on the marriage of Bo Xilai's son, Bo Guagua, to a Taiwanese individual, citing opposition to 'malicious' speculation. This union becomes sensitive due to strained China-Taiwan relations. Public discourse remains discouraged following Bo Xilai's past corruption scandals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 27-11-2024 10:17 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 10:12 IST
Controversial Marriage Sparks Speculation
Representative image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • China

China refrained from commenting on Wednesday regarding the marriage of Bo Guagua, the son of jailed former leader Bo Xilai, and a Taiwanese citizen. This development is particularly sensitive given the delicate nature of China's relationship with Taiwan.

During a routine press briefing in Beijing, Chen Binhua, spokesperson for China's Taiwan Affairs Office, stated he could not provide additional details. He emphasized the government's stance against 'maliciously' speculating on the matter.

Despite probing by reporters about Bo Guagua's situation, Chen maintained his position of non-commentary. Despite Bo Guagua's recent visit to Taiwan, details regarding his marriage and whether he has returned to China remain unverified.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

 Japan
2
Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

 United States
3
Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

 Japan
4
Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024