Lebanon Prepares for Southern Deployment Amid Ceasefire

Lebanon's military forces are gearing up for a strategic deployment in the country's southern regions, following the activation of a ceasefire agreement with Israel and Hezbollah. The ceasefire took effect early Wednesday at 0200 GMT.

In a public statement, the Lebanese army instructed residents living in border villages to hold off their return home until further notice. This measure is to ensure their safety as Israeli military forces have yet to complete their withdrawal.

The Lebanese government emphasizes the importance of maintaining peace and stability in the area, urging all parties to adhere to the ceasefire terms. The situation at the southern border remains under close monitoring as developments unfold.

