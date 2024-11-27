Left Menu

Complaint Filed Against Vice President Duterte

The Philippine National Police has lodged complaints against Vice President Sara Duterte and others, citing direct assault, disobedience, and grave coercion at congressional and hospital sites. Duterte's office announced plans to address the complaint publicly in an upcoming live address.

Sara Duterte Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Philippines

The Philippine National Police has officially filed a complaint against Vice President Sara Duterte and several associates, following alleged incidents of misconduct.

The complaints accuse those involved of direct assault, disobedience, and grave coercion at the lower chamber of congress and a government hospital, according to a police statement.

Duterte's office stated that they will address these allegations in more detail during a forthcoming live address.

(With inputs from agencies.)

