Complaint Filed Against Vice President Duterte
The Philippine National Police has lodged complaints against Vice President Sara Duterte and others, citing direct assault, disobedience, and grave coercion at congressional and hospital sites. Duterte's office announced plans to address the complaint publicly in an upcoming live address.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Manila | Updated: 27-11-2024 12:11 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 12:01 IST
- Country:
- Philippines
The Philippine National Police has officially filed a complaint against Vice President Sara Duterte and several associates, following alleged incidents of misconduct.
The complaints accuse those involved of direct assault, disobedience, and grave coercion at the lower chamber of congress and a government hospital, according to a police statement.
Duterte's office stated that they will address these allegations in more detail during a forthcoming live address.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
GOP Control: Trump Era and Its Impacts on Congress
Republican Surge: Trump's Party Secures Congressional Influence
Gadkari Rebukes Congress for Alleged Constitutional 'Distortion' Amid Maharashtra Polls
Donald Trump's National Security Pick Faces Congressional Concerns
Rebel Aba Bagul Challenges Congress Leadership Ahead of Maharashtra Polls