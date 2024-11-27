Left Menu

Diplomatic Breakthrough: Ceasefire Holds Between Israel and Hezbollah

A ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hezbollah, facilitated by the U.S. and France, took effect on Wednesday, marking a significant diplomatic achievement. The Lebanese army is preparing to deploy in the south to ensure its success. Thousands displaced by conflict are expected to return home.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2024 12:17 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 12:12 IST
Diplomatic Breakthrough: Ceasefire Holds Between Israel and Hezbollah
Israeli air strikes Image Credit:

A crucial ceasefire between Israel and the Hezbollah movement has been successfully enacted as of Wednesday, highlighting a rare diplomatic feat in the tumultuous Middle East. The agreement, brokered by the U.S. and France, aims to halt hostilities that have engulfed the region for over a year.

Lebanon's military has issued a statement confirming preparations to deploy troops to the south, a strategic move to uphold the newly-minted peace. This comes after years of violence and as Israel begins to retract forces stationed around Lebanese territories amid the ongoing conflict with Hezbollah.

With an air of cautious optimism, thousands of Lebanese civilians, previously displaced by the unrest, began their journeys back to their homes. In the meantime, President Joe Biden and other leaders involved continue diplomatic efforts, seeking to extend peace beyond the Israeli-Lebanese border.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

 Japan
2
Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

 United States
3
Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

 Japan
4
Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024