Left Menu

Justice Served: 20-Year Sentence for Heinous Crime

A man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for raping a 13-year-old girl in 2022. The convict, Pappu, was fined Rs 1,10,000. The victim's mother reported the crime, which included caste-based abuse, to the police, leading to Pappu's arrest under several legal provisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bahraich | Updated: 27-11-2024 12:51 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 12:48 IST
Justice Served: 20-Year Sentence for Heinous Crime
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant judgment, a court has sentenced Pappu to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for the 2022 rape of a 13-year-old girl.

Additional Sessions Judge Deepakant Mani imposed a Rs 1,10,000 fine on the convict along with the prison term. Superintendent of Police Vrinda Shukla confirmed the girl's mother reported the incident on May 6, 2022, after her daughter was attacked.

The case involved not only rape but also casteist slurs and threats, leading to charges under the Indian Penal Code, POCSO Act, and the Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

 Japan
2
Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

 United States
3
Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

 Japan
4
Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024