Justice Served: 20-Year Sentence for Heinous Crime
A man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for raping a 13-year-old girl in 2022. The convict, Pappu, was fined Rs 1,10,000. The victim's mother reported the crime, which included caste-based abuse, to the police, leading to Pappu's arrest under several legal provisions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bahraich | Updated: 27-11-2024 12:51 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 12:48 IST
- Country:
- India
In a significant judgment, a court has sentenced Pappu to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for the 2022 rape of a 13-year-old girl.
Additional Sessions Judge Deepakant Mani imposed a Rs 1,10,000 fine on the convict along with the prison term. Superintendent of Police Vrinda Shukla confirmed the girl's mother reported the incident on May 6, 2022, after her daughter was attacked.
The case involved not only rape but also casteist slurs and threats, leading to charges under the Indian Penal Code, POCSO Act, and the Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes Act.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- court
- convict
- POCSO
- imprisonment
- judge
- fine
- complaint
- rape
- caste
- Indian Penal Code
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Inferno at IOCL Refinery: Fire and Rescue Efforts in Gujarat
One Health Assist Redefines the Indian Wellness Market
Delhi High Court Examines Kejriwal's Challenge Against ED's Criminal Complaints
Benzene Tank Blast at IOCL Refinery Sparks Fire, Claims Lives
Judge Delays Decision on Trump's Conviction Amid Supreme Court Ruling