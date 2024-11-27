Justice Served: 20-Year Sentence for Heinous Crime

In a significant judgment, a court has sentenced Pappu to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for the 2022 rape of a 13-year-old girl.

Additional Sessions Judge Deepakant Mani imposed a Rs 1,10,000 fine on the convict along with the prison term. Superintendent of Police Vrinda Shukla confirmed the girl's mother reported the incident on May 6, 2022, after her daughter was attacked.

The case involved not only rape but also casteist slurs and threats, leading to charges under the Indian Penal Code, POCSO Act, and the Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)