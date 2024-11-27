Infighting Claims CPI(Maoist) Commander's Life in Jharkhand

An internal feud within the prohibited CPI(Maoist) organization has resulted in the death of a commander with a Rs 15 lakh bounty in Jharkhand's Latehar district, as confirmed by police on Wednesday.

The deceased, Chotu Kherwar, served as the zonal commander of the Palamu division. He was allegedly killed by fellow Maoists in the Bhimpal forest, located within the jurisdiction of the Chipadohar police station, on Tuesday night, per authorities.

Following a tip-off about the incident, DIG (Palamu Range) YS Ramesh stated that police personnel were dispatched to the remote site to recover the body. Kherwar had been implicated in several criminal cases, and police reported that an investigation is underway to determine the precise cause of death.

(With inputs from agencies.)