Left Menu

Diplomatic Breakthrough: Ceasefire Holds in War-Torn Lebanon

A ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah, mediated by the U.S. and France, took effect, marking a diplomatic success in the conflict-ridden Middle East. The agreement requires Israel's withdrawal and Lebanon's army deployment, aiming for a lasting peace following a year of violence rooted in the Gaza conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2024 13:56 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 13:09 IST
Diplomatic Breakthrough: Ceasefire Holds in War-Torn Lebanon
Israeli air strikes Image Credit:

A ceasefire between Israel and the Iran-backed Hezbollah was implemented on Wednesday following an agreement brokered by the United States and France. It represents a rare diplomatic triumph in a region long plagued by continuous warfare. The Lebanese army is set to deploy in the south to ensure the ceasefire's longevity.

The Israeli military has agreed to withdraw from Lebanese territories it occupied during recent skirmishes. The accord aims to halt a deadly conflict that has claimed numerous lives since the previous year's escalation linked to the Gaza war. This agreement stands as a significant achievement for U.S. diplomacy as President Joe Biden's term nears its end.

Amid sporadic gunfire, Lebanese citizens commenced their return to war-torn villages, despite infrastructures being severely damaged. Displaced families eagerly anticipate returning to ease their financial burden, as many anxiously await confirmation that it is safe to reclaim their homes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

 Japan
2
Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

 United States
3
Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

 Japan
4
Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024