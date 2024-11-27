Diplomatic Breakthrough: Ceasefire Holds in War-Torn Lebanon

A ceasefire between Israel and the Iran-backed Hezbollah was implemented on Wednesday following an agreement brokered by the United States and France. It represents a rare diplomatic triumph in a region long plagued by continuous warfare. The Lebanese army is set to deploy in the south to ensure the ceasefire's longevity.

The Israeli military has agreed to withdraw from Lebanese territories it occupied during recent skirmishes. The accord aims to halt a deadly conflict that has claimed numerous lives since the previous year's escalation linked to the Gaza war. This agreement stands as a significant achievement for U.S. diplomacy as President Joe Biden's term nears its end.

Amid sporadic gunfire, Lebanese citizens commenced their return to war-torn villages, despite infrastructures being severely damaged. Displaced families eagerly anticipate returning to ease their financial burden, as many anxiously await confirmation that it is safe to reclaim their homes.

(With inputs from agencies.)