Diplomacy Efforts in the Middle East: Ceasefire Achieved, Gaza in Limbo
Hamas praises Lebanon's ceasefire agreement with Hezbollah, facilitated by U.S. and France, while Gaza remains engulfed in conflict. Sami Abu Zuhri accuses Israeli PM Netanyahu of obstructing efforts for a similar Gaza ceasefire. Qatar mediations are paused until there's readiness for concessions from both sides.
A ceasefire between Israel and the Hezbollah movement in Lebanon has come into effect, marking a rare diplomatic success in a conflict-ridden region. This agreement, brokered by the U.S. and France, aims to bring relief to a community traumatised by continuous conflict.
Meanwhile, Gaza remains embroiled in war, with Hamas official Sami Abu Zuhri voicing frustration over the lack of a similar agreement. He appreciated Lebanon and Hezbollah's efforts and accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of hindering peace efforts.
Hamas expressed readiness for a ceasefire, but blames Netanyahu for repeated roadblocks, as negotiations stall. With negotiations on hold, mediator Qatar has halted efforts, awaiting concessions from both parties to advance peace in Gaza.
(With inputs from agencies.)
