Left Menu

Diplomacy Efforts in the Middle East: Ceasefire Achieved, Gaza in Limbo

Hamas praises Lebanon's ceasefire agreement with Hezbollah, facilitated by U.S. and France, while Gaza remains engulfed in conflict. Sami Abu Zuhri accuses Israeli PM Netanyahu of obstructing efforts for a similar Gaza ceasefire. Qatar mediations are paused until there's readiness for concessions from both sides.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2024 14:13 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 14:09 IST
Diplomacy Efforts in the Middle East: Ceasefire Achieved, Gaza in Limbo
Representative Image Image Credit:

A ceasefire between Israel and the Hezbollah movement in Lebanon has come into effect, marking a rare diplomatic success in a conflict-ridden region. This agreement, brokered by the U.S. and France, aims to bring relief to a community traumatised by continuous conflict.

Meanwhile, Gaza remains embroiled in war, with Hamas official Sami Abu Zuhri voicing frustration over the lack of a similar agreement. He appreciated Lebanon and Hezbollah's efforts and accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of hindering peace efforts.

Hamas expressed readiness for a ceasefire, but blames Netanyahu for repeated roadblocks, as negotiations stall. With negotiations on hold, mediator Qatar has halted efforts, awaiting concessions from both parties to advance peace in Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

 Japan
2
Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

 United States
3
Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

 Japan
4
Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024