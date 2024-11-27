Peace Deal in Lebanon: Unarmed Path Forward

Lebanon and Israel have reached a ceasefire agreement that stipulates only official military and security forces in Lebanon are permitted to bear arms, according to the deal, which Reuters obtained on Wednesday.

The specified forces include the Lebanese Armed Forces, Internal Security Forces, General Security, State Security, Lebanese customs, and municipal police. This agreement correlates with longstanding Lebanese government and Hezbollah references to actions supporting the group's armament, based on cabinet statements since 2008 affirming the right to 'resistance.'

The truce aligns with commitments to fully implement United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701, which demands the disarmament of all armed groups in Lebanon. Although Hezbollah hasn’t formally commented, senior official Hassan Fadlallah indicated to Al Jadeed TV that the group backs a more authoritative Lebanese state, believing Hezbollah will become stronger post-conflict.

