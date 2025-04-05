Left Menu

European Military's Role in Securing Ukraine's Peace

Ukrainian President Zelenskiy announced European military planners will finalize details of a foreign troop presence in Ukraine within a month. This is crucial for securing a peace agreement with Russia. Kyiv seeks security guarantees, involving contributions from multiple countries to prevent future invasions.

European Military's Role in Securing Ukraine's Peace

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has stated that European military planners aim to finalize plans for a foreign military presence in Ukraine within the upcoming month. This detail is pivotal for establishing a durable peace agreement with Russia.

Following discussions with British and French military leaders, Zelenskiy mentioned that several countries would contribute to the initiative, which includes the deployment of foreign troops across Ukrainian territories. He assured that military working groups will meet weekly to fine-tune these plans.

Despite the ongoing conflict underscored by a recent deadly missile attack in Zelenskiy's hometown, Ukraine continues to push for international support. The details of the planned foreign troop deployments remain under wraps but involve critical security guarantees to prevent a recurrence of the 2022 invasion.

