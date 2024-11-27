Left Menu

Calls for UN Intervention Grow Amid Hindu Persecution in Bangladesh

Union minister Giriraj Singh condemned attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh, highlighting fundamentalist influence over the interim government. He urged UN intervention. Concerns rise after the arrest of ISKCON monk Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari. Indian leaders seek action to protect minorities, with calls for anti-conversion laws domestically.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2024 15:58 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 15:33 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Union minister Giriraj Singh expressed concern on Wednesday over the recent attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh, highlighting the worrisome influence of fundamentalists on the country's interim government. Singh urged the United Nations to intervene, deeming such incidents a threat to humanity.

Singh's remarks followed the arrest of Hindu leader Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari, an ISKCON monk detained at Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport. India's government, signaling profound concern, demanded the protection of Hindus and minority groups in Bangladesh. Opposition leaders criticized the lack of response from Indian authorities.

The growing tension has sparked debates in India. Giriraj Singh and other MPs have called for stronger anti-conversion laws, citing similar measures in Assam, to preserve religious freedom. TMC MP Saugata Roy and Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi joined the condemnation, echoing demands for active intervention to safeguard minorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

