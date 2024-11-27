Chaos in Pakistan's Capital: Protests Met with Violence

This week in Pakistan's capital, protests have escalated into violent clashes, resulting in hundreds of protesters being shot and thousands more arrested, according to provincial chief minister Ali Amin Gandapur. The turmoil marks a significant moment in the country's political landscape.

The police, however, maintain that no lethal weapons were used during the operations conducted on Tuesday night, despite the high number of arrests. The discrepancy between these reports raises questions about the actual events that transpired.

Efforts to obtain statements from key officials remain challenging, as Information Minister Ataullah Tarar did not immediately respond to requests for comments on the current unrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)