Parents Challenge Age-Inappropriate Ads Targeting Children

A recent survey by online platform LocalCircles found that 60% of parents have encountered inappropriate advertisements on content labeled as suitable for all audiences, including children.

The study collected over 30,000 responses from parents in 305 districts across India, detailing frequent encounters with ads related to gambling, undergarments, and sexual wellness.

LocalCircles' Sachin Taparia emphasized the need for ads to be relevant to live content and not device profiles, as shared devices are common in India. Additionally, 88% of surveyed parents advocate for stricter government penalties against age-inappropriate ads.

