Ceasefire Marks New Era in Israel-Hezbollah Relations
A ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah has been achieved through U.S. and French diplomacy, offering a temporary solution in the long-standing Middle East conflict. Lebanon prepares to secure its southern border as Israel begins a planned 60-day military withdrawal, allowing both parties to focus on future stability.
The ceasefire between Israel and Lebanese armed group Hezbollah, facilitated by the U.S. and France, represents a notable diplomatic victory in a region marred by conflict for over a year. Lebanon's military is gearing up to ensure the truce holds, especially in the south, a critical area affected by intense bombardments.
Israel has begun its phased withdrawal, paving the way for a long-awaited return of displaced Lebanese families to their homes. Despite this progress, tensions linger, with Israel maintaining vigilance against potential Hezbollah border incursions. The ceasefire is a significant development as it redirects attention to Israel's ongoing conflict with Hamas in Gaza.
This agreement arrives just as President Joe Biden's administration nears its end, marking an important achievement in U.S. foreign policy. While residents cautiously anticipate peace, neighboring countries like Egypt and Qatar express hopes for a similar resolution in the Gaza conflict.
(With inputs from agencies.)
