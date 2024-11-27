Left Menu

Ceasefire Marks New Era in Israel-Hezbollah Relations

A ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah has been achieved through U.S. and French diplomacy, offering a temporary solution in the long-standing Middle East conflict. Lebanon prepares to secure its southern border as Israel begins a planned 60-day military withdrawal, allowing both parties to focus on future stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2024 16:56 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 16:52 IST
Ceasefire Marks New Era in Israel-Hezbollah Relations
Israeli air strikes Image Credit:

The ceasefire between Israel and Lebanese armed group Hezbollah, facilitated by the U.S. and France, represents a notable diplomatic victory in a region marred by conflict for over a year. Lebanon's military is gearing up to ensure the truce holds, especially in the south, a critical area affected by intense bombardments.

Israel has begun its phased withdrawal, paving the way for a long-awaited return of displaced Lebanese families to their homes. Despite this progress, tensions linger, with Israel maintaining vigilance against potential Hezbollah border incursions. The ceasefire is a significant development as it redirects attention to Israel's ongoing conflict with Hamas in Gaza.

This agreement arrives just as President Joe Biden's administration nears its end, marking an important achievement in U.S. foreign policy. While residents cautiously anticipate peace, neighboring countries like Egypt and Qatar express hopes for a similar resolution in the Gaza conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

 Japan
2
Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

 United States
3
Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

 Japan
4
Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024