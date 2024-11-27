NIA's Nationwide Crackdown on Terror-Gangster Nexus
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has launched a widespread operation across multiple states to disrupt a terror-gangster syndicate's efforts to smuggle arms into India. Involved suspects are linked to the Davinder Bambiha syndicate, with rivalries involving incarcerated gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. Significant incriminating evidence was seized.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted sweeping raids across nine locations in Haryana, Punjab, and Uttar Pradesh as part of an ongoing investigation into terror outfits conspiring to smuggle weapons into India, according to an official statement issued Wednesday.
These operations targeted individuals tied to the notorious Davinder Bambiha syndicate, with searches carried out in locations including Palwal, Faridabad, Gurugram, Jalandhar, and Mathura. Incriminating evidence such as digital devices, banking records, and property documents were seized.
The NIA's efforts underscore a larger campaign to disrupt organized crime and terror groups seeking to smuggle arms and explosives and raise funds for terrorist activities on Indian soil. This probe, directed by the Ministry of Home Affairs, highlights the rivalry between the Bambiha gang and the associates of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.
