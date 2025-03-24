Left Menu

Rising Tensions in Imphal: Radical Outfits Collide

Security forces have detained two members of the Meitei radical group, Arambai Tenggol, following a clash with militants from the banned United National Liberation Front in Imphal East. Police are actively pursuing additional suspects in the ongoing investigation of the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 24-03-2025 12:03 IST | Created: 24-03-2025 12:03 IST
In a significant development in Imphal East, security forces have apprehended two members of the Meitei radical outfit, Arambai Tenggol. This arrest comes in connection with a violent clash involving the proscribed group United National Liberation Front (Pambei), according to police reports issued on Monday.

Authorities confirmed that the arrests took place on Sunday, as police clamp down on the escalating tensions between these radical factions. Efforts are currently underway to apprehend other suspects linked to Saturday's violent encounter at Kongpal.

The incident erupted last Saturday afternoon when approximately 15-20 Arambai Tenggol members stormed the residence of a UNLF militant, Irengbam Nandakumar Singh, aged 56, in Kongpal Chingangbam Leikai. Four UNLF (Pambei) militants sustained injuries and are now in police custody.

