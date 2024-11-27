Left Menu

Moscow's Incarcerated Voice: Alexei Gorinov's Defiant Stand Against War

Moscow district councillor Alexei Gorinov, serving a seven-year sentence for opposing Russia's invasion of Ukraine, protested from a courtroom cage against new terrorism charges. Initially jailed under wartime censorship laws, Gorinov now faces additional prison time amid health concerns, while remaining outspoken against the conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2024 17:13 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 17:03 IST
Moscow's Incarcerated Voice: Alexei Gorinov's Defiant Stand Against War
Russian drone and missile attack Image Credit:

Alexei Gorinov, a district councillor from Moscow, boldly protested from the confines of a courtroom cage as he faces new charges of justifying terrorism. The charges stem from conversations about Ukraine's Azov battalion and the Crimea bridge bombings, acts considered terrorism by Moscow.

Originally sentenced in July 2022 for criticizing Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Gorinov made headlines as the first person imprisoned under a wartime censorship law punishing the dissemination of false information about the Russian military. He now risks an additional five-year sentence if found guilty of the newest accusations.

Despite health struggles in prison and concerns from his supporters, Gorinov continues to oppose the war, holding a sign that reads "Stop killing" and "Let's stop the war" during his trial. The incident highlights the ongoing suppression of dissent within Russia, where public protest against Kremlin policies is rare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

 Japan
2
Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

 United States
3
Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

 Japan
4
Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024