Moscow's Incarcerated Voice: Alexei Gorinov's Defiant Stand Against War

Alexei Gorinov, a district councillor from Moscow, boldly protested from the confines of a courtroom cage as he faces new charges of justifying terrorism. The charges stem from conversations about Ukraine's Azov battalion and the Crimea bridge bombings, acts considered terrorism by Moscow.

Originally sentenced in July 2022 for criticizing Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Gorinov made headlines as the first person imprisoned under a wartime censorship law punishing the dissemination of false information about the Russian military. He now risks an additional five-year sentence if found guilty of the newest accusations.

Despite health struggles in prison and concerns from his supporters, Gorinov continues to oppose the war, holding a sign that reads "Stop killing" and "Let's stop the war" during his trial. The incident highlights the ongoing suppression of dissent within Russia, where public protest against Kremlin policies is rare.

(With inputs from agencies.)