Hezbollah's Stance on Self-Defense Amid Ceasefire Tensions

Hezbollah lawmaker Hassan Fadlallah asserted the group's right to self-defense in response to Israeli threats. This statement followed remarks by Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu about military action if Hezbollah breached a new ceasefire. Tensions remain high as both sides navigate fragile peace agreements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 27-11-2024 17:11 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 17:11 IST
Hassan Fadlallah, a member of Hezbollah and a lawmaker, reiterated the group's stance on self-defense on Wednesday. He made the comments in response to a journalist's inquiry concerning the latest statements from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Netanyahu had previously asserted that Israel would maintain its military freedom and take action against Hezbollah if the group violated the newly established ceasefire. The ceasefire, which came into effect on Wednesday morning, remains a delicate balance as both parties eye each other warily.

Fadlallah's declaration underscores the ongoing tensions in the region, with Hezbollah poised to defend its interests while Israel stands ready to act on any perceived threats to its security.

