Left Menu

Tragic Death Over Land Dispute Sparks Outrage in Madhya Pradesh

A Dalit man was killed in Shivpuri, Madhya Pradesh, following a land dispute involving the local sarpanch. The government condemned the attack, promising aid to the victim's family and strict action against the culprits. The incident highlights safety concerns for Dalits in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shivpuri | Updated: 27-11-2024 17:32 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 17:26 IST
Tragic Death Over Land Dispute Sparks Outrage in Madhya Pradesh
Mohan Yadav Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

A Dalit man has been allegedly killed by the village sarpanch and seven others over a land dispute in Shivpuri district, Madhya Pradesh. The incident has led to widespread condemnation and a political outcry.

Narad Jatav, 30, was attacked after opposing the construction of a road through his land to a hotel owned by the sarpanch, Padam Dhakad. Following the incident, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav pledged monetary aid and strict measures against those responsible. Eight individuals have been detained thus far.

The attack has escalated concerns about the safety and security of Dalits in Madhya Pradesh, prompting former Chief Minister Kamal Nath to call for enhanced protections for marginalized communities in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

 Japan
2
Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

 United States
3
Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

 Japan
4
Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024