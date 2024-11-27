Tragic Death Over Land Dispute Sparks Outrage in Madhya Pradesh

A Dalit man has been allegedly killed by the village sarpanch and seven others over a land dispute in Shivpuri district, Madhya Pradesh. The incident has led to widespread condemnation and a political outcry.

Narad Jatav, 30, was attacked after opposing the construction of a road through his land to a hotel owned by the sarpanch, Padam Dhakad. Following the incident, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav pledged monetary aid and strict measures against those responsible. Eight individuals have been detained thus far.

The attack has escalated concerns about the safety and security of Dalits in Madhya Pradesh, prompting former Chief Minister Kamal Nath to call for enhanced protections for marginalized communities in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)