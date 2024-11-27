Left Menu

Ceasefire Fails as Sectarian Violence Escalates in Pakistan's Kurram District

Clashes continue in Pakistan's Kurram district between Sunni and Shia tribes, resulting in at least 10 deaths and 21 injuries despite a ceasefire. Additional mediation efforts are planned, but conflicts persist amid a medicine shortage due to road closures following an earlier attack on a passenger convoy.

Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@UNHumanRights)
  • Pakistan

In Pakistan's Kurram district, violent clashes between Sunni and Shia tribes have led to at least 10 deaths and 21 injuries, despite a ceasefire agreement. This unrest follows last week's deadly attack on a convoy near Parachinar, leaving the community beleaguered and agitated.

Ongoing tensions were further inflamed as sporadic fights erupted in Ghozaghari, Matasanagar, and Kunj Alizai. Attempts at fostering peace are being renewed, with a grand jirga from neighboring districts set to mediate between conflicting factions, led by the Kohat division Commissioner.

Compounding the crisis is a shortage of medicines due to road closures, challenging medical professionals as they strive to care for the injured. The sectarian violence, exacerbated by a historical land dispute, underscores the volatile coexistence of the Shia minority in a predominantly Sunni nation.

