Temporary Halt on Chhattisgarh Police Constable Recruitment Sparks Debate

The Chhattisgarh High Court has temporarily halted the police constable recruitment process due to allegations of unfair concessions given to children of police personnel. The decision follows a petition by Bed Ram Tandon, challenging the recruitment norms. The court will reassess the process in the forthcoming hearing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bilaspur | Updated: 27-11-2024 17:51 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 17:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Chhattisgarh High Court has intervened in the ongoing recruitment process for police constables across the state, granting a temporary stay following allegations of bias. Justice Rakesh Mohan Pandey paused the process pending further hearings after a petition raised concerns over undue advantages afforded to children of police officials.

The issue arose when Bed Ram Tandon, represented by lawyer Ravi Kumar Bhagat, claimed that concessions were being selectively granted under Rule 9(5) of the 2007 recruitment rules, particularly exempting certain physical test requirements. This move, facilitated by the state's Director General of Police, became a point of contention.

Advocate Bhagat emphasized that the exemptions granted to police personnel's families place common applicants at a disadvantage. The high court has scheduled a follow-up hearing in two weeks to review the recruitment process and rule on these contentious exemptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

