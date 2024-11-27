Left Menu

Unmasking Viral Deception: The Truth Behind a Misleading Video

A widely circulated video on social media, initially linked to recent violence in Sambhal, has been debunked by PTI Fact Check. The footage, originating from 2019 during anti-CAA protests in Gorakhpur, was misrepresented as police brutality in Sambhal, misleading online users with false claims.

Updated: 27-11-2024 18:06 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 18:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A video that gained widespread attention on social media has been debunked as misrepresentation. Initially linked to recent violence near Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal, the footage was revealed to be from December 2019 in Gorakhpur during anti-CAA protests, according to PTI Fact Check.

Social media users falsely claimed the video depicted police brutality in Sambhal, but investigative findings indicate the clip is from incidents at Nakhas Chowk, Gorakhpur. During those 2019 events, police were seen baton-charging protestors and dispersing crowds with tear gas as tensions ran high.

Confirming these details, PTI Fact Check employed reverse image searches and relied on geographic verifications to expose the inaccuracies. This revelation highlights the potential hazards of unchecked information flow on social platforms, illustrating the need for diligent fact-checking.

(With inputs from agencies.)

