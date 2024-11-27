Chidambaram Challenges Money Laundering Case Cognisance

Former union minister and Congress leader, P Chidambaram, has filed a petition in the Delhi High Court challenging the cognisance of money laundering charges against him by a trial court in the INX Media case. He contends that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) did not secure the necessary prosecution sanction.

Senior counsel N Hariharan, representing Chidambaram, argued the trial court wrongly took cognisance of the offences under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in 2021, as the mandatory sanction was not obtained at that time. He emphasized the requirement for sanction as Chidambaram was a public servant during the alleged offence.

The ED counsel maintained that the allegations pertained to actions outside of official duties. Meanwhile, the high court has stayed proceedings against Chidambaram in a related Aircel-Maxis case. Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri will hear the case on November 28.

(With inputs from agencies.)