Left Menu

Chidambaram Challenges Money Laundering Case Cognisance

Former union minister P Chidambaram has approached the Delhi High Court against a trial court's cognisance of money laundering charges in the INX Media case, arguing that a mandatory prosecution sanction was not obtained. The case is linked to alleged irregularities in FIPB clearance for INX Media.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2024 18:26 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 18:26 IST
Chidambaram Challenges Money Laundering Case Cognisance
  • Country:
  • India

Former union minister and Congress leader, P Chidambaram, has filed a petition in the Delhi High Court challenging the cognisance of money laundering charges against him by a trial court in the INX Media case. He contends that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) did not secure the necessary prosecution sanction.

Senior counsel N Hariharan, representing Chidambaram, argued the trial court wrongly took cognisance of the offences under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in 2021, as the mandatory sanction was not obtained at that time. He emphasized the requirement for sanction as Chidambaram was a public servant during the alleged offence.

The ED counsel maintained that the allegations pertained to actions outside of official duties. Meanwhile, the high court has stayed proceedings against Chidambaram in a related Aircel-Maxis case. Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri will hear the case on November 28.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
High-Stakes Legal Battle: Trump, Adani, and the $265 Million Bribery Case

High-Stakes Legal Battle: Trump, Adani, and the $265 Million Bribery Case

 Global
2
Switzerland's Balancing Act: Navigating EU Relations and Immigration Concerns

Switzerland's Balancing Act: Navigating EU Relations and Immigration Concern...

 Switzerland
3
Trump's Tariffs Ignite Global Economic Concerns

Trump's Tariffs Ignite Global Economic Concerns

 Global
4
India Assists Iran to Escape FATF Blacklist

India Assists Iran to Escape FATF Blacklist

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024