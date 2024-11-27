Myanmar's Stand Against ICC: Sovereignty in Question

Myanmar's ruling junta declared on Wednesday that the country is not a member of the International Criminal Court (ICC) and, as such, does not recognize its statements. This announcement came after the ICC's prosecutor expressed plans to pursue an arrest warrant for Myanmar's top general.

In a response emailed to Reuters, Myanmar's ministry of information emphasized the nation's commitment to a free and unbiased foreign policy. Myanmar maintains that it coexists peacefully alongside other countries, underscoring its stance of sovereignty in international matters.

The move from the ICC is viewed as a significant challenge to Myanmar's ruling body, which continues to resist external judicial scrutiny. The nation's leadership holds firm on its non-recognition of the ICC's authority, highlighting ongoing tensions between Myanmar and international judicial bodies.

(With inputs from agencies.)