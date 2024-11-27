Left Menu

Myanmar's Stand Against ICC: Sovereignty in Question

Myanmar's junta refutes the International Criminal Court's jurisdiction, asserting the country is not a member and does not recognize its directives. This response follows the ICC prosecutor's intention to seek an arrest warrant for Myanmar's top general. Myanmar claims a free and unbiased foreign policy, emphasizing peaceful coexistence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2024 18:42 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 18:42 IST
Myanmar's Stand Against ICC: Sovereignty in Question
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Myanmar's ruling junta declared on Wednesday that the country is not a member of the International Criminal Court (ICC) and, as such, does not recognize its statements. This announcement came after the ICC's prosecutor expressed plans to pursue an arrest warrant for Myanmar's top general.

In a response emailed to Reuters, Myanmar's ministry of information emphasized the nation's commitment to a free and unbiased foreign policy. Myanmar maintains that it coexists peacefully alongside other countries, underscoring its stance of sovereignty in international matters.

The move from the ICC is viewed as a significant challenge to Myanmar's ruling body, which continues to resist external judicial scrutiny. The nation's leadership holds firm on its non-recognition of the ICC's authority, highlighting ongoing tensions between Myanmar and international judicial bodies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
High-Stakes Legal Battle: Trump, Adani, and the $265 Million Bribery Case

High-Stakes Legal Battle: Trump, Adani, and the $265 Million Bribery Case

 Global
2
Switzerland's Balancing Act: Navigating EU Relations and Immigration Concerns

Switzerland's Balancing Act: Navigating EU Relations and Immigration Concern...

 Switzerland
3
Trump's Tariffs Ignite Global Economic Concerns

Trump's Tariffs Ignite Global Economic Concerns

 Global
4
India Assists Iran to Escape FATF Blacklist

India Assists Iran to Escape FATF Blacklist

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024