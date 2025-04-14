Junta Leader Nguema Pledges Transformation Amid Gabon's Political Shift

Brice Oligui Nguema has emerged as Gabon's new president following a decisive election victory, signaling a potential end to over fifty years of Bongo family dominance.

The 50-year-old leader, who executed a 2023 coup against President Ali Bongo, faces significant challenges in revamping the oil-reliant economy and curbing corruption while maintaining the confidence of the public.

Although Nguema has won widespread support, largely fueled by his tough stance on graft, doubts linger over whether his tenure will truly break away from past autocratic practices, as his historical ties with the previous administrations come under scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)