Romania Evaluates Cyber Threats in Epochal Election

The Romanian Supreme Defence Council is scheduled to convene on Thursday to evaluate possible national security threats associated with the electoral process, according to a statement from the president's office made on Wednesday.

This urgent meeting comes on the heels of surprising developments in the first round of the presidential election, raising alarm about external and internal influences on the electoral system.

Central to the agenda is the examination of potential risks created by both state and non-state cyber actors, specifically targeting the digital infrastructure essential to conducting secure elections.

