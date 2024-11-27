Left Menu

Visa Scammers Busted: Fake Employment Schemes Unveiled

Three men from Uttar Pradesh, including an MBA graduate, were arrested for impersonating company representatives and providing fake employment visas. They used the VFS Global logo and social media to lure victims, issuing counterfeit visa letters for large sums of money. Multiple accounts and SIM cards were involved.

Visa Scammers Busted: Fake Employment Schemes Unveiled
In a significant bust, police have arrested three individuals from Uttar Pradesh, including an MBA graduate, for orchestrating a fake employment visa scam. The accused impersonated company representatives, drawing unsuspecting victims through fraudulent social media profiles.

The trio, identified as Ritesh Tiwari, Chandan Baranwal, and Azad Pratap Rao, were involved in issuing counterfeit visa appointment letters. They charged exorbitant fees from applicants while using the VFS Global logo to add legitimacy to their claims. Police unveiled their scheme when a consultant filed a complaint.

Investigations revealed the trio operated via multiple social media accounts and SIM cards, altering genuine visa documents to serve their fraudulent intent. Their operations ranged from issuing fake employment visas to directing funds into various bank accounts, until their operation was dismantled with their arrests.

