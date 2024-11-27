Khaleda Zia's Journey to Health and Justice: A New Chapter

Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Khaleda Zia took a significant step towards seeking specialized medical treatment abroad by visiting the US embassy to finalize her visa application. This development arrives amidst her ongoing battle with several serious health conditions.

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) leader journeyed from her office in Gulshan to provide necessary fingerprints, signaling her intention to travel to the United Kingdom, where she may continue to the United States or Germany for advanced medical care.

In a notable turn of events, Bangladesh's High Court recently acquitted Zia in a corruption case, where she had previously been sentenced to seven years in prison. Following an appeal, this decision was overturned, providing Zia with a clear path to focus on health recuperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)