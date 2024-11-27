Strengthening National Commissions: A United Front for Justice

In a bid to enhance their effectiveness, five of India's national commissions convened a meeting aimed at strengthening cooperation among these bodies. Focused on addressing pressing issues like inadequate facilities and legal hurdles, the session sought to improve services for marginalized communities.

The National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) led the discussions, raising concerns over infrastructure and legal challenges faced by the commissions. Chairperson Kishor Makwana emphasized the need for efficient justice delivery and proposed a joint memorandum to lobby for necessary governmental improvements.

Notably, the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes, National Commission for Minorities, among others, participated. Members stressed the importance of unified strategies. The meeting concluded with a resolution to draft a unified memorandum aiming at reinforcing the commissions' roles in addressing public grievances effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)