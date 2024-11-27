Left Menu

Supreme Court Rules on Promotion Effective Date

The Supreme Court emphasized that promotions take effect only when duties are assumed, not from the vacancy date. The decision came from an appeal by the West Bengal government against a ruling granting notional financial benefits to a retiree for a promotional post never officially held.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2024 19:22 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 19:22 IST
Supreme Court Rules on Promotion Effective Date
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Wednesday emphasized a crucial aspect of employment law, ruling that promotions are effective only when an employee assumes the duties associated with a new position. This verdict clarifies that promotions cannot be backdated to the time of vacancy or recommendation.

A bench comprising Justices P S Narasimha and Sandeep Mehta, while hearing an appeal from the West Bengal government, overturned a Calcutta High Court judgment. The High Court had previously supported providing notional financial benefits for a retired employee for a promotional post he never officially held.

The apex court reiterated that while there is a fundamental right to be considered for promotion, there is no inherent right to the promotion itself. The decision aligns with established legal precedents, underscoring that promotions must coincide with the assumption of new responsibilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
High-Stakes Legal Battle: Trump, Adani, and the $265 Million Bribery Case

High-Stakes Legal Battle: Trump, Adani, and the $265 Million Bribery Case

 Global
2
Switzerland's Balancing Act: Navigating EU Relations and Immigration Concerns

Switzerland's Balancing Act: Navigating EU Relations and Immigration Concern...

 Switzerland
3
Trump's Tariffs Ignite Global Economic Concerns

Trump's Tariffs Ignite Global Economic Concerns

 Global
4
India Assists Iran to Escape FATF Blacklist

India Assists Iran to Escape FATF Blacklist

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024