Supreme Court Rules on Promotion Effective Date

The Supreme Court on Wednesday emphasized a crucial aspect of employment law, ruling that promotions are effective only when an employee assumes the duties associated with a new position. This verdict clarifies that promotions cannot be backdated to the time of vacancy or recommendation.

A bench comprising Justices P S Narasimha and Sandeep Mehta, while hearing an appeal from the West Bengal government, overturned a Calcutta High Court judgment. The High Court had previously supported providing notional financial benefits for a retired employee for a promotional post he never officially held.

The apex court reiterated that while there is a fundamental right to be considered for promotion, there is no inherent right to the promotion itself. The decision aligns with established legal precedents, underscoring that promotions must coincide with the assumption of new responsibilities.

