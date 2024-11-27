Left Menu

Tamil Nadu's Inclusive Artisans Scheme Challenges PM Vishwakarma Plan

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has announced that the state will not implement the PM Vishwakarma scheme in its current form. Instead, the Tamil Nadu government will create a more inclusive, non-discriminatory program for artisans, aiming for social justice and removing caste-based selection criteria.

In a decisive move, Chief Minister M K Stalin informed Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi on Wednesday that Tamil Nadu will not proceed with implementing the PM Vishwakarma scheme as it stands. The state government is committed to establishing a new system that embraces inclusivity and social justice principles.

Chief Minister Stalin's decision follows recommendations from a state-appointed committee that scrutinized the existing Vishwakarma scheme. Concerns have been raised regarding its potential to reinforce 'caste-based vocation,' prompting the call for overhaul and the development of a more unbiased program for artisans.

The proposed scheme by the Tamil Nadu government promises holistic support irrespective of caste, offering financial assistance, training, and broader development opportunities for artisans. The eligibility requirements and verification process are reevaluated to ensure fair access to the scheme's benefits.

