U.S. and China Agree on High-Stakes Prisoner Swap

In a diplomatic breakthrough, the United States has succeeded in securing the release of three American citizens from Chinese custody, as reported by Politico.

The agreement, brokered in coordination between U.S. and Chinese officials, includes an exchange for several unidentified Chinese nationals detained in the United States.

The individuals released include Mark Swidan, Kai Li, and John Leung, highlighting the ongoing diplomatic negotiations between the two superpowers.

(With inputs from agencies.)