U.S. and China Agree on High-Stakes Prisoner Swap
The United States has negotiated the release of three American citizens held in China, according to a report from Politico. This diplomatic exchange involves the release of unidentified Chinese citizens held in the U.S., marking a significant step in U.S.-China relations.
The agreement, brokered in coordination between U.S. and Chinese officials, includes an exchange for several unidentified Chinese nationals detained in the United States.
The individuals released include Mark Swidan, Kai Li, and John Leung, highlighting the ongoing diplomatic negotiations between the two superpowers.
