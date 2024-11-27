Left Menu

U.S. and China Agree on High-Stakes Prisoner Swap

The United States has negotiated the release of three American citizens held in China, according to a report from Politico. This diplomatic exchange involves the release of unidentified Chinese citizens held in the U.S., marking a significant step in U.S.-China relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2024 19:52 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 19:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a diplomatic breakthrough, the United States has succeeded in securing the release of three American citizens from Chinese custody, as reported by Politico.

The agreement, brokered in coordination between U.S. and Chinese officials, includes an exchange for several unidentified Chinese nationals detained in the United States.

The individuals released include Mark Swidan, Kai Li, and John Leung, highlighting the ongoing diplomatic negotiations between the two superpowers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

