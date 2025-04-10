Russian-American Released in U.S.-Russia Prisoner Swap

In a significant diplomatic development, Russian-American citizen Ksenia Karelina has been released from a 12-year prison sentence in Russia following a prisoner swap between Moscow and Washington.

Ksenia Karelina was convicted of treason last year after a Russian court found her guilty of donating money to a U.S.-based charity that provides humanitarian support to Ukraine.

According to her Russian lawyer, Mikhail Mushailov, Karelina departed for the U.S. on a flight from Abu Dhabi on Thursday morning, marking a critical turn in her legal saga.

(With inputs from agencies.)