In a statement that raises the stakes in the ongoing struggle between Ukraine and Russia, a senior U.S. administration official suggested that Ukraine should reduce the military service age to 18. This move aims to strengthen Ukraine's forces as Russia reportedly makes gains.

The official emphasized the pressing need for increased manpower, suggesting that current Ukrainian efforts to train and mobilize new soldiers are falling short. Notably, the Russian forces have been advancing steadily, impacting regions such as Kursk.

The recommendation highlights a possible pivot in Ukraine's military strategy as they face growing challenges on the battlefield. Ultimately, augmenting the troop levels could prove pivotal in tilting the situation back in Ukraine's favor.

(With inputs from agencies.)