Ceasefire Brings Hope in Middle East Conflict

The recent ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon, described by United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres as 'the first ray of hope' in an ongoing regional conflict, took effect today. This marks a pivotal shift after months of escalating tensions.

Speaking from his native Lisbon alongside Portuguese Prime Minister Luis Montenegro, Guterres emphasized the importance of adhering to the ceasefire agreement in its entirety. His statement implored the involved parties to respect the commitment and work towards lasting peace.

Furthermore, Guterres reiterated his call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, underlining the necessity of peace and stability in the region. This appeal comes amid ongoing hostilities, underscoring the urgency of diplomatic efforts to resolve the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)