Ceasefire Brings Hope in Middle East Conflict

A new ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah, described as a 'first ray of hope' by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, marks a positive turn in the Middle East conflict. Guterres urged all parties to honor their commitments and called for another ceasefire in Gaza during his visit to Lisbon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lisbon | Updated: 27-11-2024 23:05 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 23:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Portugal

The recent ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon, described by United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres as 'the first ray of hope' in an ongoing regional conflict, took effect today. This marks a pivotal shift after months of escalating tensions.

Speaking from his native Lisbon alongside Portuguese Prime Minister Luis Montenegro, Guterres emphasized the importance of adhering to the ceasefire agreement in its entirety. His statement implored the involved parties to respect the commitment and work towards lasting peace.

Furthermore, Guterres reiterated his call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, underlining the necessity of peace and stability in the region. This appeal comes amid ongoing hostilities, underscoring the urgency of diplomatic efforts to resolve the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

