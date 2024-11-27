Left Menu

U.S. Advances Arms Deal with Israel Amid Ceasefire

The Biden administration has moved forward with a $680 million arms sales package to Israel, even as a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah takes effect in Lebanon. The package, entailing JDAM kits and bombs, coincides with ongoing conflicts with Hamas in Gaza and controversy over humanitarian impacts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2024 23:13 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 23:13 IST
The Biden administration is advancing a $680 million arms sales package to Israel despite a newly enacted ceasefire with Hezbollah in Lebanon, according to an unnamed U.S. official. The package, reported by the Financial Times, includes thousands of joint direct attack munition kits (JDAMs) and hundreds of small-diameter bombs.

This development surfaces after the ceasefire ended a prolonged and deadly confrontation between Israel and Hezbollah. However, tensions persist as Israel continues its offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Israel recently received a $20 billion arms package in August, including fighter jets and military equipment.

U.S. has been a major arms supplier to Israel, sending thousands of bombs and missiles during the ongoing Gaza conflict. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attributed the need for arms replenishment as a reason for the ceasefire. Despite opposition from some U.S. senators, the arms deal is moving ahead with congressional reviews pending. The State Department underscored its unwavering support for Israel's security while emphasizing Israel's moral responsibility to protect civilians.

(With inputs from agencies.)

