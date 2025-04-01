Grave Tragedy: Medics Attacked in Gaza

In a tragic escalation of violence, Palestinians gathered on Monday to mourn the loss of 15 emergency responders who were killed by Israeli troops in southern Gaza. The bodies of the medics, buried in a mass grave, were discovered alongside mangled ambulances seemingly ploughed over by Israeli military bulldozers.

According to the Palestinian Red Crescent, which lost eight workers, and other agencies, emergency personnel were clearly marked yet allegedly targeted 'in cold blood' by Israeli forces. The Israeli military countered, claiming it fired on vehicles approaching suspiciously without identification.

The incident has drawn international condemnation, with the UN demanding justice for what it termed as unjustifiable killings of humanitarian workers. The ongoing conflict, reignited by Israel's military operations last month, continues to take a toll on emergency responders.

