Grave Tragedy: Medics Attacked in Gaza
Palestinians held funerals for 15 emergency responders killed by Israeli troops in Gaza. The Red Crescent described the attack as the deadliest in years. UN demands answers for what they termed a 'cold-blooded' killing of clearly marked humanitarian staff amid the ongoing conflict.
In a tragic escalation of violence, Palestinians gathered on Monday to mourn the loss of 15 emergency responders who were killed by Israeli troops in southern Gaza. The bodies of the medics, buried in a mass grave, were discovered alongside mangled ambulances seemingly ploughed over by Israeli military bulldozers.
According to the Palestinian Red Crescent, which lost eight workers, and other agencies, emergency personnel were clearly marked yet allegedly targeted 'in cold blood' by Israeli forces. The Israeli military countered, claiming it fired on vehicles approaching suspiciously without identification.
The incident has drawn international condemnation, with the UN demanding justice for what it termed as unjustifiable killings of humanitarian workers. The ongoing conflict, reignited by Israel's military operations last month, continues to take a toll on emergency responders.
(With inputs from agencies.)
