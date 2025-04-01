Rising Tensions: Israel Targets Hezbollah in Beirut

The Israeli military launched an attack early Tuesday on a Hezbollah militant based in Beirut's southern suburbs. This strike comes days after a previous one, putting strain on a fragile four-month-old ceasefire with the Iran-aligned group.

According to the military, the assault targeted a Hezbollah operative linked to recent Hamas activities geared towards executing a terror attack against Israeli civilians. Residents in the Lebanese capital reported hearing jets flying low over the city, followed by loud explosions.

This attack follows a November U.S.-brokered truce intended to end a year-long conflict by clearing southern Lebanon of Hezbollah militants and weapons. However, both Israel and Hezbollah have accused one another of failing to adhere fully to these conditions. The situation grew more volatile after Israel delayed troop withdrawals and intercepted rockets they claim were fired from Lebanon, prompting further strikes on Beirut and southern Lebanon.

(With inputs from agencies.)