Delhi Updates Death Certification Rules Post Amendment

The Delhi government has updated its rules on death certification to include causes of deaths occurring outside hospitals. This follows an amendment to the Registration of Births and Deaths Act, 1969. Additionally, new birth certificates will be essential for accessing various government services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-11-2024 00:02 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 00:02 IST
The Delhi government has taken a significant step by amending its rules for death certification. Now, causes of death occurring outside hospitals will be documented, following the latest changes in the Registration of Births and Deaths Act, 1969. Officials confirmed this on Wednesday.

Under the new rules, medical certificates provided by doctors for domiciliary deaths must clearly state the cause of death. These certificates will be required alongside other necessary documents when applying for death certificates, ensuring a more comprehensive recording process.

With these updates, effective from October 2023, new birth certificates will serve as the sole documentary evidence for various government services, including education admissions, driving licence applications, and voter registration, officials stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

