Iran's Calculated Response Amid Regional Turmoil
Iran prepares for a potential response to recent Israeli airstrikes, while supporting a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah. Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi emphasized Iran's strategic caution in the region, as controversies grow over Iran's ties with Russia amid ongoing geopolitical tensions.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi confirmed Tehran's right to respond to Israeli airstrikes last month. However, he noted Iran's strategic patience in the face of complex regional developments.
During a trip to Lisbon, Araqchi welcomed a ceasefire agreement in Lebanon, mediated by the U.S. and France. The cessation aims to reduce hostility between Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah, as Araqchi highlighted the critical role of Israeli conduct in maintaining peace.
Despite Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's assertion that Hezbollah is weakened, Araqchi disputed this, crediting the group's resilience and reorganization as factors leading to the ceasefire. Meanwhile, Iran rebuffed G7 claims about its support for Russia, aligning more closely with Moscow since 2022.
