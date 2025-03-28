Left Menu

Historic Defence Pact: India and Sri Lanka Strengthen Ties Amid Rising Regional Tensions

In a historic move, India and Sri Lanka are set to sign their first major defence cooperation pact during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit. This agreement, alongside discussions on Sri Lanka's debt restructuring, comes as a strategic measure against China's growing military influence in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-03-2025 22:01 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 22:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India and Sri Lanka are poised to sign a landmark defence cooperation pact next week during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the island nation. This agreement is part of broader efforts amid China's escalating military presence in the Indian Ocean Region.

The pact and potential debt restructuring agreements are set to strengthen bilateral ties. Prime Minister Modi will meet Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Disanayaka in Colombo to discuss various domains of cooperation, including physical and digital connectivity.

With Modi's trip coinciding with Sri Lanka's economic recovery, the visit could enhance partnership avenues. The two nations aim to mitigate longstanding issues, such as the fishermen dispute, through constructive dialogue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

