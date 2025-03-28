Historic Defence Pact: India and Sri Lanka Strengthen Ties Amid Rising Regional Tensions

India and Sri Lanka are poised to sign a landmark defence cooperation pact next week during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the island nation. This agreement is part of broader efforts amid China's escalating military presence in the Indian Ocean Region.

The pact and potential debt restructuring agreements are set to strengthen bilateral ties. Prime Minister Modi will meet Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Disanayaka in Colombo to discuss various domains of cooperation, including physical and digital connectivity.

With Modi's trip coinciding with Sri Lanka's economic recovery, the visit could enhance partnership avenues. The two nations aim to mitigate longstanding issues, such as the fishermen dispute, through constructive dialogue.

(With inputs from agencies.)