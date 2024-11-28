Controversial Drone Downing on Egypt-Israel Border
The Israeli military reported shooting down a drone carrying weapons from Egypt, although Egyptian sources deny awareness of the incident. Similar incidents occurred in October, with drones suspected of smuggling arms. Despite claims of dismantled tunnels, tensions persist over alleged arms routes involving Hamas and Egyptian territory.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-11-2024 02:00 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 02:00 IST
The Israeli military claimed it intercepted and shot down a drone loaded with weaponry that crossed into Israel from Egypt, raising fresh security concerns.
Egyptian security officials, when asked about this latest incident, stated they were uninformed of such activities. In a similar vein, last month saw two drones felled by Israeli forces under similar circumstances.
Israeli authorities allege that Hamas, the Palestinian militant organization, has been utilizing tunnels beneath the Egypt-Israel border to transport arms, a claim Egypt rebuffs, citing past destruction of such networks and recent infrastructure improvements to prevent smuggling.
